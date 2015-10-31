METCALF, Emily Joyce

METCALF - Emily Joyce Age 25, of North Tonawanda, on Friday, October 30, 2015, loving daughter of Paula-Jean (John D. Arndt) Carney of North Tonawanda and Michael (Sharon) Metcalf of Wheatfield; loving partner of Scott Gregson and his son, Peyton; granddaughter of Marion Carney; dear sister of Joshua (Elizabeth) Smith, Jacob (Amy) Smith, Taylor (Sarah) Smith, Louis (Erica Metcalf and Paul Metcalf. The Most Awesome Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, (692-3841), 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Celebration of Emily's Life will be held at 7:00 P.M. Emily graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 2008. She worked at USiTek as a Service Tech Manager. She was an adamant supporter of several causes that were important to her. She will be dearly missed and remembered by those who love her and whose life she touched. Her smile brightened the lives of many. The family asks that memorials be made to

UNYTS. www.brunnerfuneralhome.com.