In AFC East, 7-0 Patriots have no rivals

If the conversation hadn’t already expanded beyond divisional dominance, it did so by halftime at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

By then, it was painfully clear that no one was catching – or, for that matter, was even going to threaten to catch – the 7-0 New England Patriots as they maul their way to a seventh consecutive AFC East crown and 13th in 15 seasons.

Some silly dreamers actually thought the Miami Dolphins – after the massive investment in Ndamukong Suh and after their receiving-corps makeover and after assuming Ryan Tannehill was about to become something more than another post-Dan Marino quarterback failure – might bump the Patriots from their perch. Those beliefs quickly faded, but rekindled after Miami changed coaches and rolled to back-to-back wins against Tennessee and Houston by a combined score of 82-36.

Then, in the wee hours of Friday morning, they were scraping Dolphin road kill off of Route 1 in Foxborough, Mass., after the Patriots’ 36-7 Thursday night massacre.

A few delusional prognosticators dared to predict the Buffalo Bills – after hiring noted Brady coaching nemesis Rex Ryan and loading up with offensive playmakers – would do the dethroning. Week Two at The Ralph put an end to that.

The Patriots are 3-0 in the AFC East, but who, with even an ounce of objectivity, doesn’t think they’ll go 6-0 against their division opponents? Who doesn’t think the Pats have much larger fish to fry than the Fish or the Bills or the Jets? Who doesn’t see them finishing 19-0, which just so happened to be the halftime score Thursday night, and hoisting a fifth Lombardi Trophy in February?

With only three days to prepare, Tom Brady barely broke a sweat in shredding the Dolphins for four touchdown passes. But the scary part wasn’t that the Dolphins had zero answers for the NFL’s greatest quarterback (despite the peach-fuzzed faces of most of his offensive linemen) or Rob Gronkowski, the tight end who will one day join Brady in Canton, or Julian Edelman, the 5-foot-10 seventh-rounder who continues to make a mockery of much taller receivers with a first-round pedigree, or Dion Lewis, the speedy running back plucked off the free-agent trash heap who wasn’t worthy of being mentioned by Ryan in September.

The scary part was the Patriots’ defense, which sacked Tannehill five times and put an abrupt halt to Miami’s two-week run of offensive fireworks. The presumed Achilles of New England’s hopes for a Super Bowl repeat appears to be hitting its stride at just the right time.

Listing all of the reasons why there appears to be no stopping the Patriots is like listening to a broken record:

• Brady is making every team on the schedule feel his Deflategate rage.

• Bill Belichick is the smartest coach in the history of the game.

• Outside of possibly Denver, there isn’t another opponent through the final nine weeks of the season that looks like real trouble. And by the time that Broncos game rolls around on Nov. 29, who knows what Peyton Manning’s shaky health status will be?

The Bills showed what they’re all about when they not only fell into a 24-point hole against lowly Jacksonville on Sunday, but failed to close the deal with their self-proclaimed dominant defense after taking a fourth-quarter lead.

They staggered into the bye with a 3-4 record, a two-game losing streak, a whole lot of injuries and even more questions on both sides of the ball. As the Patriots ride a 10-game unbeaten streak that dates to last January’s divisional-round triumph against Baltimore, the Bills are still figuring out how to win two games in a row.

Put a fork in the Dolphins. They proved that whatever happened in the two games they played before Thursday night had a whole lot less to do with Dan Campbell replacing Joe Philbin and energizing a lifeless team than it did with the Titans and Texans simply serving as a collection of blocking dummies. They also lost top pass-rusher Cameron Wake to a season-ending Achilles injury against the Patriots.

The Jets are the lone AFC East team that has demonstrated the ability to have at least a puncher’s chance against New England. Their defense did a good job of confounding Brady for three quarters last Sunday, helping them build a 20-16 lead that he eventually made disappear with a pair of fourth-quarter scoring throws. The problem with the Jets is that Ryan Fitzpatrick is their quarterback, and he isn’t going to outduel Brady any more than Tyrod Taylor, EJ Manuel or Tannehill is going to outduel Brady.

The only discussion worth having about the Patriots is what will happen after their Jan. 3 regular-season finale at Miami (which should be about three weeks after they’ve wrapped up the division crown). That’s when they figure to tangle with the only other team that looks to be anywhere close to their competitive level, the 6-0 Cincinnati Bengals, who’ve made an art form out of flopping in the postseason. Perhaps there will be a second go-around with the 6-0 Broncos, who do have a championship-caliber defense.

But if you’re really being honest with yourself, you’ve already fast-forwarded past the divisional round and conference championship games and pictured what was so easy to envision by halftime Thursday night (if not much sooner): Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers, in Super Bowl 50.

At this point, everything else just seems like the stuff of silly dreams.

email: vcarucci@buffnews.com