Two arrested after chase in Mayville

MAYVILLE – A 44-year-old Sherman man and a 25-year-old Pennsylvania woman were arrested by Chautauqua County sheriff deputies after a short foot chase when they fled a pickup truck that was involved in several minor traffic violations on Route 394 late Monday afternoon.

Kevin L. Newby and Jessica M. Mulvin of Corry, Pa., were both charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration after initially trying to drive away from a patrol car and then fleeing on foot after their pickup truck broke down on the highway.

Newby was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after deputies found he had a small baggy containing alleged heroin. Newby was also charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and a number of traffic violations. Both face Chautauqua Town Court proceedings in a week or so.