Letter: ‘Bot’ laws are needed to level playing field

‘Bot’ laws are needed to level playing field

Contrary to Tim Mullen’s Another Voice argument that concert tickets are private property and promoters can sell them using “bots,” as in the recent Paul McCartney concert, I take issue.

If performances are in publicly financed arenas, as is the First Niagara Center, then the public should have rights to the tickets in a scrupulous way. The total cost of the arena was $122 million, of which over $55 million came from the state, county and city pockets. Mullen needs to recognize a level playing field, not one where private enterprise can dupe the public taxpayer. We are not that stupid.

Calvin Deyermond

Buffalo