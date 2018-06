High school scores & schedule (Oct. 29)

Football

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

Class AA semifinals

Friday’s game

2N-Nia. Falls at 1S-Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

2S-Lancaster at 1N-Kenmore West, 2 p.m.

Class A semifinals

Friday’s game

at All High Stadium

3S-Iroquois vs. 1S-South Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

2S-W.S. East at 1N-Wmsv. North, 2 p.m.

Class B semifinals

Friday’s games

4-Burgard at 1-Alden, 7 p.m.

3-Springville at 2-Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.

Class C semifinals

Friday’s game

2N-Cleve. Hill at 1S-Maple Grove/CL, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

at All High Stadium

3N-Lackawanna vs. 1N-Bennett, 1 p.m.

Class D semifinals

Friday’s games

4-Catt./LV at 1-Frank./Ell./WV, 7 p.m.

7-Westfield/Brocton at 3-Frewsburg, 7 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Friday’s game

St. Francis at Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.

Nonleague

Friday’s game

St. Joe’s at McDowell (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

CHUCK FUNKE MEMORIAL CLASSIC BOWLS

Class AA final

Thursday at Depew

4N-Clarence vs. 3S-Jamestown, 8 p.m.

Class A final

Thursday at Depew

6N-Nia.-Wheat. vs. 6S-McKinley, 5:30 p.m.

Class B final

Thursday at Pioneer

10-Maryvale vs. 12-Pioneer, 7:30 p.m.

Class C final

Thursday at Pioneer

5N-Akron vs. 6N-JFK, 5 p.m.

MATCHUP GAMES

Wednesday’s games

Medina 42, Wmsv. East 20

Tonawanda 34, Wilson 0

Grand Island 47, Kenmore East 7

Barker/Roy-Hart 24, Newfane 14

Depew at Lew-Port, ccd.

Medina 42, Williamsville East 20

Wmsv. East 7 7 6 0 - 20

Medina 8 6 16 12 - 42

WE: Orsini 1 fumble return (Orsini kick)

M: Neace 35 pass from Valley (Cotter run)

M: Neace 24 pass from Valley (run failed)

WE: Poturalski 33 pass from Foster (Orsini kick)

M: Cotter 20 pass from Valley (Neace pass from Valley)

M: Cotter 12 run (M. Lewis pass from Valley)

WE: Musone 47 pass from Falkides (pass failed)

M: Cooper 19 pass from Valley (pass failed)

M: Follman 3 run (run failed)

Tonawanda 34, Wilson 0

Wilson 0 0 0 0 - 0

Tonawanda 14 0 13 7 - 34

T: Shattuck 35 run (kick failed)

T: Shattuck 4 run (Shattuck run)

T: Shattuck 16 run (kick failed)

T: Barnard 3 run (Braddell kick)

T: Braddell 27 run (Braddell kick)

Grand Island 47, Kenmore East 7

Ken East 0 7 0 0 - 7

Grand Island 14 14 6 13 - 47

GI: Niland 6 run (Espenoz kick)

GI: Brandon 55 run (Johnson kick)

KE: Wood 80 kick return (kick good)

GI: Niland 12 run (Espenoz kick)

GI: Valvo 15 pass from Sionko (Johnson kick)

GI: Brandon 57 run (kick failed)

GI: Thorpe 70 run (kick failed)

GI: Muggli 1 run (Espinoz kick)

Barker/Roy-Hart 24, Newfane 14

Newfane 0 0 0 14 - 14

Barker/R-H 0 8 8 8 - 24

B: Wasnock 8 run (Ulrich run)

B: Xapsos 3 run (Ulrich run)

N: Kubala 26 run (Simmons run)

B: Xapsos 60 run (Ulrich run)

N: Gilbert 20 pass from Gross (run failed)

Boys soccer

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Final

Monday, Nov. 2, at Hamburg

1-Lancaster vs. 2-Wmsv. North, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A-1

Final

Thursday at Hamburg

1-Grand Island vs. 2-Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A-2

Final

Thursday at Hamburg

2-Iroquois vs. 4-Kenmore East, 5 p.m.

Overall Class A final

Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hamburg

A-1 champ vs. A-2 champ, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B-1

Final

Wednesday at Hamburg

2-East Aurora 5, 4-Alden 1

CLASS B-2

Final

Wednesday at Hamburg

1-I-Prep/Grover 3, 2-Lackawanna 1

IP: Ahmed Hassoon 2g, Abdirahman Ali g

Overall Class B final

Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hamburg

East Aurora (B-1) vs. I-Prep/Gr. (B-2), 5 p.m.

CLASS C

Final

Friday at Hamburg

1-Westfield-Broc. vs. 2-All.-Lime., 7:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Final

Friday at Hamburg

1-Ellicottville vs. 3-North Collins, 5 p.m.

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Overall finals

Sunday, Nov. 1, at Niagara University

AA: Canisius vs. St. Joe’s, 2:30 p.m.

Nia. Catholic vs. IAC champion, 4:45 p.m.

IAC PLAYOFFS

Thursday’s final

at West Seneca Soccer Complex

Christian Central vs. Park, 3:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Final

Saturday at Amherst

1-Clarence vs. 2-Lancaster, 10 a.m.

CLASS A

Semifinals

Wednesday at Depew

3-Wmsv. East 2, 2-Pioneer 0

WE: Audrey McNamara gwg, Ruby Zhang g, Marissa Birzon 2a, Sarah Panepento 10-save shutout

1-Grand Island 5, 4-Amherst 1

GI (18-1): Madisyn Pezzino 3g-a, Marcy Barberic g-a, Sam Bailey g

Final

Saturday at Amherst

1-Grand Island vs. 3-Wmsv. East,12:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Final

Saturday at Amherst

2-Wilson vs. 4-Tonawanda, 3 p.m.

CLASS C

Final

Friday at Pioneer

1-Holland vs. 2-Allegany-Limestone, 5 p.m.

CLASS D

Final

Friday at Pioneer

1-Ellicottville vs. 3-Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Overall finals

Sunday, Nov. 1, at Niagara University

A: Nardin vs. Sacred Heart, noon

B: Nia. Catholic vs. Mt. St. Mary, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

All matches at 6 p.m. at higher seed unless noted

CLASS AA

Monday, Nov. 2, quarterfinals

5-Jamestown at 4-Lockport

7-Niagara Falls at 2-Lancaster

6-Frontier at 3-Orchard Park

Wednesday, Nov. 4, semifinals

5-James/4-Lock at 1-Clarence

7-Nia. Falls/2-Lanc vs. 6-Front/3-OP

Final

Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Pioneer, 6 p.m.

CLASS A

Thursday’s prequarterfinals

9-North Tonawanda at 8-Sweet Home

12-West Seneca West at 5-Wmsv. South

10-Wmsv. North at 7-Hamburg

11-West Seneca East at 6-Hutch-Tech

Monday, Nov. 2, quarterfinals

8-SH/9-NT at 1-Kenmore West

5-WS/12-WSW at 4-Grand Island

7-Ham/10-WN at 2- Wmsv. East

6-HT/11-WSE at 3-Niagara-Wheatfield

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 4

KW/SH/NT vs. GI/WS/WSW

WE/Ham/EN vs. NW/HT/WSE

Final

Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Pioneer, 8 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday’s prequarterfinals

9-Depew at 8-East Aurora

13-Lake Shore at 4-Springville

12-Lew-Port at 5-Cheektowaga

15-Amherst at 2-Albion

10-Iroquois at 7-Ken East

14-Olean at 3-Pioneer

11-Dunkirk at 6-Starpoint, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, quarterfinals

8-EA/9-Depew at 1-Maryvale

4-Spring/13-LS vs. 5-Cheek/12-LP

2-Alb/15-Amh vs. 7-KE/10-Iro

3-Pio/14-Olean vs. 6-Star/11-Dunk

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Mary/EA/Depew vs. Spring/Cheek/LP/LS

Alb/KE/Iro/Amh vs. Pio/Star/Dunk/Olean

Final

Monday, Nov. 9, at Pioneer, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Thursday’s prequarterfinals

9-Tonawanda at 8-Newfane

10-CSAT at 7-Fredonia

11-Lackawanna at 6-Medina

Monday, Nov. 2 quarterfinals

9-Tona/8-New at 1-Eden

5-Alden at 4-City Honors

10-CSAT/7-Fred at 2-Lafayette

11-Lack/6-Med at 3-Akron

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Eden/New/Tona vs. CH/Alden

Laf/Fred/CSAT vs. Akron/Med/Lack

Final

Friday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Thursday’s prequarterfinals

9-Wilson at 8-JFK

10-Gowanda at 7-Allegany-Limestone

Monday, Nov. 2 quarterfinals

8-JFK/9-Wil at 1-Chautauqua Lake

5-Cleveland Hill at 4-Falconer

7-AL/10-Gow at 2-Southwestern

6-Roy-Hart at 3-da Vinci

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 4

CL/JFK/Wil vs. Falc/CH

South/AL/Gow vs. dV/RH

Final

Friday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m.

Overall Class C final

Monday, Nov. 9 ,at Pioneer, 6 p.m.

C-1 champ vs. C-2 champ, 6 p.m.

CLASS D

Thursday’s prequarterfinals

9-Holland at 8-Tapestry

13-Ellicottville at 4-Randolph

12-Cassadaga Valley at 5-North Collins

10-Forestville at 7-Catt./Little Valley

11-Sherman at 6-Maple Grove

Monday, Nov. 2 quarterfinals

8-Tap/9-Holl at 1-Panama

4-Rand/13-Ell vs. 5-NC/12-CV

7-CLV/10-Forest at 2-Portville

6-MG/11-Sher at 3-Olmsted

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Pan/Tap/Holl vs. Rand/NC/CV/Ell

Port/CLV/Forest vs. Olm/MG/Sher

Final

Monday, Nov. 9, at JCC, 6 p.m.

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary’s

6-TBA vs. 3-Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

5-TBA vs. 4-Immacuslata, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 4 at St. Mary’s

Lowest seed vs. 1-St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Remaining seed vs. 2-Nardin, 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Friday, Nov. 6 at Cardinal O’Hara

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 25-25-25, St. Francis 22-17-22

C (32-0): Drew Schake & Dan Barry 10 kills

St. Joe’s 25-25-25, O’Hara 14-22-19

SJ: Matthew Berardi 12 kills

Nonleague

Ken. West 25-25-26, Cheektowaga 20-21-24

KW (9-7): Aaron Tucker 8 kills, 7 blocks; Adam Pray 14 assists

West Seneca West 25-17-25-26, Grand Island 19-25-14-24

WSW (11-8, 7-5): Ian Barker 17 kills, Jacob Biddeman 30 assists

Wmsv. North 25-25-25, Maryvale 16-23-16

WN: Sean Balcerzak 3 kills, Adam Gulik 10 kills

Clarence 25-25-24-25, Wmsv. South 21-23-26-22

C: Henry Payne 32 kills, Ben Janzow 15 kills, Dalton Squires 50 assists

Thursday’s games

Nonleague

Hamburg at Eden, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

All matches at 6 p.m. at higher seed unless noted

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 5

7-Niagara Falls at 2-Lockport

6-Frontier at 3-Lancaster

5-Clarence at 4-Kenmore West

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lackawanna

Lanc/Front vs. Lock/NF, 2:30 p.m.

Clar/KW vs. 1-Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Lackawanna

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m

CLASS B

Friday’s qualifiers

21-Sweet Home at 12-West Seneca East

20-Holland at 13-Hamburg

19-Kenmore East at 14-Depew

18-Wmsv. North at 15-Niagara-Wheatfield

17-East Aurora at 16-Iroquois

Prequarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 3

EA/Iro at 1-Grand Island

WN/NW at 2-Wmsv. South

KE/Dep at 3-Eden

Holl/Ham at 4-North Tonawanda

SH/WSE at 5-Maryvale

11-Lake Shore at 6-Wmsv. East

10-Cheektowaga at 7-West Seneca West

9-Starpoint at 8-Amherst

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 5

Star/Amh vs. EA/Iro/GI

Cheek/WSW vs. WN/NW/WS

LS/WE vs. KE/Dep/Eden

SH/WSE/Mary vs. Holl/Ham/NT

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lackawanna

Quarterfinals winners, 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Lackawanna

Semifinals winners, 8 p.m

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Tuesday at Canisius

Canisius vs. St. Joe’s/O’Hara, 5 p.m.

St. Francis vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

CLASS A

Semifinals

Thursday at Amherst

2-Orchard Park vs. 3-Clarence, 5:30 p.m.

1-Wmsv. North vs. 4-Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Nov. 5, at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals

Thursday at Orchard Park

1-Pioneer vs. 4-Iroquois, 5:30 p.m.

2-Wmsv. South vs. 3-Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Nov. 5, at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Semifinals

Wednesday at Amherst

1-Akron 2, 5-Eden 0

A (14-1): Sarah Schultz g, Emily Buckley g, Madison Krzykowski 3-save shutout

2-Barker 3, 3-Wilson 0

B (14-2-1): Madison Greenwald g, Jillian Moeller g, Natalie Menz g, Caitlyn Mason 2-save shutout

Final

Thursday, Nov. 5 at Amherst

1-Akron vs. 2-Barker, 3:30 p.m.

Girls gymnastics

Nonleague

Orchard Park 155.60, Frontier 153.50, Clarence 143.25