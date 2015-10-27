Post Time: Breeders' Cup Classic draw complete

On Monday evening the draw for the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic was completed in Lexington, Ky. with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah drawing post No. 4 as the 6-5 favorite in Saturday night's finale. The two-day event on Friday and Saturday will culminate in the Classic which drew 10 horses, including the 5-year-old mare, Beholder who was established as the 3-1 second choice.

Keeneland Racecourse will serve as the host for the 32nd Breeders' Cup, the 13th track that has hosted the annual series of Grade 1 thoroughbred races. In 2017, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will become the 14th and next year Santa Anita will host for a record ninth time.

Friday's card will have four Breeders' Cup races with the feature race being the Breeders' Cup Distaff which drew a full field of 14 fillies and mares. Wedding Toast (4-1) was made the morning line favorite narrowly over Sheer Drama (9-2), Stopchargingmaria (5-1) and 2014 winner Untapable (5-1).

Saturday's card will have nine Breeders' Cup races, including the BC Juvenile for 2-year-old colts. That race has produced only one Kentucky Derby winner, Street Sense who won the Juvenile in 2006. Fort Erie-based trainer Nick Gonzalez will send out Riker (15-1), who drew the No. 2 post. Brody's Cause (7-2) is the morning line favorite over Greenpointcrusader (4-1) and Nyquist (9-2).

Favorites have won the Classic on eight times in the 31-year history of the mile-and-a-quarter race. The last favorite to win was Zenyatta in 2009 at Santa Anita, the first female to win the Classic. Long shots with double-digit odds have also won the Classic eight times.

Trainers Bob Baffert (Pharoah), Richard Mandella (Beholder) and Kiaran McLaughlin will all look to win their second Classic and join Bill Mott, Jay Robbins and Charlie Whittingham with two Classic wins.

Jockeys Gary Stevens (Beholder) and Javier Castellano (Honor Code) will both be seeking their second Classic victory. Stevens won aboard Mucho Macho Man in 2013 and Castellano won riding Ghostzapper in 2004.

A win in the Classic by Beholder would not only vault her jockey and trainer upwards in the record books, but she would become the all-time money winner in Breeders' Cup races. She would tally $5.18 million with a win, besting Zenyatta's total of $4.68 million.

She has won two Breeders' Cup races to date in the 2012 Juvenile Fillies and the 2013 Distaff. She missed last year's Breeders' Cup with a fever. With a win, Beholder would join Goldikova as the only horse to ever win three BC races and she would do it in three different races to boot.

Here's a look at the field for the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic:

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Tonalist Velazquez Clement 6-1 2 Keen Ice I. Ortiz Romans 12-1 3 Frosted Rosario McLaughlin 15-1 4 American Pharoah Espinoza Baffert 6-5 5 Gleneagles Moore O'Brien 20-1 6 Effinex Smith Jerkens 30-1 7 Smooth Roller Baze Garcia 15-1 8 Hard Aces Talamo Sadler 50-1 9 Honor Code Castellano McGaughey 6-1 10 Beholder Stevens Mandella 3-1

