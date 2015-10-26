Wheatfield woman interrupts burglar

WHEATFIELD – A woman reported a burglar in her house just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Ward Road.

The homeowner told Niagara County sheriff’s deputies that she heard her doorbell ring and was unable to get to the front door right away, then heard the sound of someone in her residence.

She said she thought perhaps it was a family member and called out a name, but no one answered, then she heard someone running out of the house.

Deputies found a rear kitchen window forced open and a picnic table, which had been moved underneath the window to gain entry. The case has been turn over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau.