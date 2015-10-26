Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas to play First Niagara Center

Former Disney pals and "Camp Rock" co-stars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas are teaming up again - and this time they are heading for Buffalo.

Lovato and Jonas will bring "Future Now: The Tour" to the First Niagara Center on July 17.

Tickets are $29.50 to $79.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 through the FNC box office, LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by calling (888) 223-6000. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Visit citiprivatepass.com for details.