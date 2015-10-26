Another Voice: UB ‘boot camp’ helps aspiring minority physicians

By Michael E. Cain and Jo Wiederhorn

African-Americans comprise 13 percent of the American population, but only 4 percent of the physician workforce. In New York State, Hispanics and Latinos comprise more than 18 percent of the population but less than 8 percent of the state’s medical students. These inequities persist to the detriment of all patients, especially those from minority communities.

Twenty-five years ago, the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, in partnership with the Association of Medical Schools of New York, began addressing that issue by helping aspiring, underrepresented students achieve their dream of becoming a doctor. Every July, the program brings to Buffalo 20 to 25 promising students who long to serve their communities but who may not meet all the criteria that medical schools are seeking.

It’s been hugely successful, with 87 percent of participants graduating from medical school. A little over 400 students have participated, of whom 72 percent are African-American, 25 percent are Hispanic and 2 percent are Native American; 75 percent are female.

Here’s how it works: Students apply to and are accepted conditionally to one of the 10 participating New York State medical schools. The students are guaranteed entrance into the medical school when they successfully complete the yearlong “boot camp” program at UB. Students attend tuition-free and are given a living stipend.

Each student gets an individualized curriculum designed to improve performance in areas in which they have demonstrated weaknesses. They take upper-level classes in physiology, biochemistry, microbiology, anatomy and pharmacology, all taught by UB faculty. All students receive intensive tutoring and mentoring. They learn to support each other and forge critical connections with post-baccalaureate alumni, which often continue throughout their medical careers.

We are honored to be involved with a program that makes such a strong investment in underrepresented students, helping them realize the powerful potential that they have and investing it back into their communities. Support from New York State’s Department of Health has been essential, but each year its existence is vulnerable to unpredictable political trends. A more reliable funding source is critical to its continued success.

A current post-baccalaureate student recently noted that the success of so many graduates gives her great optimism as she thinks about her own future. She said simply: “I’ll make it because they made it.”

Michael E. Cain, M.D., is vice president for health sciences at the University at Buffalo and dean of UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Jo Wiederhorn is president and CEO of the Associated Medical Schools of New York.