Cops track down man charged with fleeing DWI crash

By the time deputies finished their investigation of Steven E. Crowell, the Genesee County man was facing multiple charges.

The charges stem from Crowell’s arrest in the Town of Bergen and the allegation that he was driving while intoxicated and left the scene of an accident.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement, said Crowell, 21, of Bergen, was intoxicated when his car left Trisha Lane and struck another vehicle at about 1:41 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies say Crowell left the scene of the accident but was later located by police and arrested.

He is charged with DWI, operation of a motor vehicle with .08 percent of alcohol in the blood, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.