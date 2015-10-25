Bulls take their season by the horns, top Ohio

The University at Buffalo defense had big play-makers all over the field Saturday in a 41-17 victory over Ohio University.

The Bulls scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half to break open the game and cruise to an unexpectedly easy victory.

Sophomore safety Ryan Williamson scored on a 15-yard interception return in the first quarter to tie the game, 7-7. Senior outside linebacker Okezie Alozie scored on a 22-yard interception return in the second quarter to give UB a 28-10 lead.

“It’s amazing,” said UB linebacker Brandon Berry. “We work so hard for it. I’m happy.”

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and breathed new life into UB’s season. The Bulls (3-5) have a fair chance to be favored in four of their last five games.

UB’s defense was expected to be the weakness of the team this year. It hasn’t been great, and last week’s blowout loss at Central Michigan was a low point. But it has been better and more opportunistic than expected.

UB intercepted Ohio quarterback Derrius Vick four times. That gave the Bulls nine interceptions on the season. The Bulls had only two INTs all last year.

UB now has a school-record six defensive touchdowns on the season.

“Last week was not the way anybody wanted to feel,” said UB coach Lance Leipold. “Losing three in a row. You have your back against the wall, and sometimes you can go in a lot of different directions. … We talked about the type of team we could be. I’m happy with the way we responded.”

Williamson’s TD was set up by Berry, who hit Vick as he released a pass, causing an off-target throw. The ball caromed off UB defensive end Brandon Crawford, off the hand of Ohio running back Daz’mond Patterson and into the arms of Williamson in the middle of the field.

Berry’s blitz was not by design.

“My coach is going to get on me about that,” the junior from Detroit said. “Coach always says if you make a mistake and bite on a run and you’re at a point of no return, just go ahead and get the quarterback. I was at the point of no return so I hit the quarterback.”

“Ryan Williamson was a young man we kind of challenged this week in practice,” Leipold said. “We needed him to step up a little bit more for us. I thought Wednesday and Thursday I saw him practice at a speed and with a sense of urgency we hadn’t seen in awhile. To see him make a play early in the game was very fitting.”

Alozie’s pickoff and score broke the game open.

Ohio had three receivers lined up to Okezie’s side on the right of the formation and an empty backfield. Vick tried to throw a hitch pass to the right sideline. Alozie was in underneath zone coverage on the slot receiver and easily stepped in front of the throw.

“I undercut it,” Alozie said. “One thing I’ve learned over the years, especially in the back playing defensive back, when teams go empty they don’t usually run deep routes. It’s usually shorter quicker routes. … So I just jumped it.”

UB’s run defense was outstanding, holding Ohio to 54 yards.

“At the end of the day run defense comes down to gaps, so if we’re gap sound we can hold people,” Berry said.

Staked to a big lead, UB’s defensive linemen were able to focus on the pass rush. UB got its best pass rush of the season against a veteran Ohio offensive line. The Bulls had four sacks and numerous hits on Vick.

