BARTOSZ, Alice (Polomski)

BARTOSZ - Alice (nee Polomski) October 23, 2015, wife of the late Robert; dear mother of Robert and Kevin (Kelly); loving grandmother of Jeremy, Paige and Olivia; sister of the late Sophie (late Richard) Niezgoda, Irene (late Ted) Walker and John Polomski. Memorial Mass at the Church of St. Casimir, Weimar and Cable Sts., Buffalo, Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 AM. No prior visitation. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com