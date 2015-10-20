STRASSEL, Robert H.

STRASSEL - Robert H. Of Lockport, age 55, passed away suddenly alongside his beloved dog Ellie during the early morning hours on October 19, 2015. He is the son of Susan Hixson Strassel and the late James E. Strassel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Deborah (Richards) Strassel; father of Robert D. (Miriam) Strassel, Alyssa R. Strassel and Brittany M. Strassel; grandfather of Oakley S. and Raynden B. Strassel; brother of Trisha (Thomas) Honan, Lisa (Rick) DeWaters and Marcy A. Strassel; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23 at 10 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, Fieldcrest Dr. and Rochester Rd., Lockport. Memorial donations to Save-A-Pet of Niagara County and Christ Episcopal Church of Lockport would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com to leave an online condolence.