Bohringer right at home with Cubs

The whole thing seemed crazy, even to his parents. Terri Bohringer was among many who had doubts when Joe decided he would make a career in baseball. After all, he was on track to graduate from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Did her son not know the baseball fantasy ended years earlier after the last game of Little League? Or that big money awaited him after leaving one of the top business schools in the world? Had the former high school valedictorian not understood simple math and figured out the probability of failure?

Of course it sounded absurd.

It often does when young people ignore what others deem a natural progression, when they speed past Easy Street and carve their own path. Passion often loses the battle against common sense. And that’s precisely why there are so few people in baseball’s upper echelon, so few Joe Bohringers.

“I knew what I wanted to do,” Bohringer said by telephone Tuesday. “I knew I wanted to work in sports. I didn’t necessarily know what sport. I felt that getting that degree would wind me up for what I wanted to do for a career. I was very fortunate at the time, and very fortunate now, that my first impulse is still that today.”

You probably don’t know Bohringer, the director of pro scouting for the Cubs and a man partly responsible for building a team that reached the National League Championship Series. He spent Tuesday breaking down video of the Blue Jays-Royals series before heading to Wrigley Field for Game Three against the Mets.

Well, that’s the short story.

The longer version begins in Buffalo, circa 1991, when he was a 21-year-old intern for the Bisons with the vision and audacity to chase his goal of helping a big-league team win a World Series. Now 45, he’s a walking, talking life lesson about persistence, maximizing opportunities and learning from every experience along the way.

It’s funny how things work out sometimes. Mets manager Terry Collins was managing the Bisons in 1991. Rangers manager Jeff Banister was a catcher before getting a hit later that season for the Pirates in his only big-league at-bat. Bohringer was driven to contribute any way he could in baseball operations.

“It all started there,” he said. “I can’t speak highly enough of the people that were there at the time – Mike Billoni, Mike Buczkowski, John Isherwood, Ken Lehner. I learned a ton from Kenny. You don’t realize it at the time, but that was a really good feeder group. A lot of people in Buffalo were extremely talented.

“At the time, they did a lot of things to push the business. They pushed the envelope. It wasn’t your normal mom-and-pop, ‘let’s try to break even’ and watch the game. They were expanding their sponsors and regionalizing. I didn’t realize it at the time, but they were at the forefront of the industry.”

Bohringer has been in the backdrop for 24 years and counting. In 1993, he was hired full time with the Bisons. In ’98, he took a job with the Dodgers in player development and scouting. A few years later, he was a scout for the Mariners. He later worked for the Diamondbacks before leaving for Chicago in 2011.

If there was any luck involved, it was his timing. In his early days, he learned from longtime scouts who didn’t use technology to identify talent. He eventually combined his experience with them with the brainy, Moneyball generation that followed, one that embraced analytics and was ideal for someone from MIT.

“I was right in that sweet spot,” Bohringer said. “I cut my teeth in that old-school scouting network, if you want to call it that. I also was at an age and had access to the information coming from the new school. You’re always making advancements in technology. Every industry is trying to find the balance.

“The ‘Moneyball’ book brought that to the public eye. The stats-versus-scouts narrative was easy to understand and easy to sell. It’s not really stats versus scouts. It’s stats and scouts. Everybody is trying to find the right balance.”

Bohringer has been searching for the right balance for the Cubs since Theo Epstein hired him four years ago to help them win their first World Series since 1908. Epstein, of course, was the Yale-educated prodigy who built the 2004 Red Sox team that won the World Series for the first time since 1918.

Middle infielder Starlin Castro is the only player on the Cubs’ roster who wasn’t acquired under their watch. Bohringer has had an impact on some personnel moves more than others, but he never cared about the credit. He landed a seat at the table where decisions are being made. He had a voice. He was on the team.

That’s all he ever wanted.

And that’s what drove him.

Years ago, when he seemed closer to being a Cub Scout than a Cubs scout, there were people who tried to explain that he was working against long odds. Every time he came across something that threatened to interfere with his goal, he found a way to create an opening and persevere. The first of many barriers came when he was in college.

MIT had wonderful internship programs but, as you can imagine, none for baseball. He pleaded with the dean, convinced him sports was a growing industry that shouldn’t be ignored, and created his own program. He spent a few months with the Yankees in 1990, but that didn’t count toward his degree. It was too easy.

Bohringer needed a greater challenge and made his own arrangements through MIT to work for the Bisons. He moved into a dorm at the University at Buffalo in January 1991, trekked through the snow during the winter and learned from people in a front office on the cutting edge of minor-league operations.

Once he was hooked, there was no turning back. While his classmates at MIT landed bigger jobs for more money, he made peanuts and loved every minute. Big money, useless if he was miserable making it, would come with greater responsibility. He was determined to become a baseball man.

“I was making less per year than I was paying in tuition per year in college,” Bohringer said. “My parents were like, ‘What are you doing?’ Fortunately enough, all these years later, I’m still doing it. I still like what I’m doing when I wake up in the morning. Fortunately, I’m making a little bit more than when I was in Buffalo.”

Kids, do what you love and love what you do, even if it may seem crazy to the people around you. They’ll eventually come around.

