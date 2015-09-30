Amherst man charged with Leandra’s Law violation

LOCKPORT – An Amherst man was arraigned in State Supreme Court Wednesday on an indictment that accuses him of violating Leandra’s Law by driving drunk with his three children in his vehicle May 23 on Lake Road in Wilson.

Alexander Pinilla, 35, of Travers Circle, pleaded not guilty to aggravated and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and a lane violation. Niagara County sheriff’s deputies measured his blood alcohol content at 0.27 percent, nearly 3½ times the legal threshold for intoxication.