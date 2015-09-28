BuffaloNews.com
Williamsville East 8, Sweet Home 0
Williamsville East's Chloe Berti and Sweet Home's battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Audrey McNamara and Sweet Home's Amanda Daniele battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Audrey McNamara and Sweet Home's Madison O'Brien battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Ruby Zhang celebrates a goal against Sweet Home during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East Marissa Birzon controls the ball against Sweet Home during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Audrey McNamara and Sweet Home's Amanda Daniele battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Audrey McNamara and Sweet Home's Amanda Daniele battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Ruby Zhang battle for a loose ball against Sweet Home during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Ruby Zhang and Sweet Home's Amanda Gentzke chase a ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Marissa Birzon kicks against Sweet Home during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Marissa Birzon moves the ball between Sweet Home players during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Audrey McNamara and Sweet Home's Amanda Daniele battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Marissa Birzon celebrate her goal with Tess Ford against Sweet Home during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Marissa Birzon moves the ball against Sweet Home during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East Meredith Irving and Sweet Home's Courtney Barnes battle for a ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East Meredith Irving and Sweet Home's Courtney Barnes battle for a ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sweet Home goaltender Hannah Clarkson makes a save against Williamsville East during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sweet Home goaltender Hannah Clarkson makes a save on Williamsville East Emma Hubert during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Sarah Sheehan and Sweet Home's Courtney Barnes battle for a loose ball during first half action at Sweet Home High School on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Monday, September 28, 2015
Williamsville East 8, Sweet Home 0
