Where we live: City of Tonawanda

City of Tonawanda

The three developers interested in building homes on nearly 13 acres of city-owned land along Little League Drive will present their proposals Tuesday evening during a public information session in City Hall, 200 Niagara Street.

Each developer will give a 15-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session. David Homes will present first at 6:30 p.m., followed by Brownstone Homes at 7 p.m. and Sinatra and Company at 7:30 p.m.

The developers will be available to answer additional questions beginning at 8 p.m.

Mayor Rick Davis said the developers will submit their sealed proposals to him before the meeting. A city-wide robocall survey of residents will be conducted following Tuesday’s meeting.

Four of the Common Council’s five members would need to vote in favor of any resolution authorizing sale of the land just north of Fletcher Street.