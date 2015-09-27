KACZOROWSKI, Theresa D. (Barczak)

KACZOROWSKI - Theresa D. (nee Barczak) September 27, 2015, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Harry J. Kaczorowski; dearest mother of Robert (Carol Nowak) and James Kaczorowski; dear grandmother of Abbey (Paul) Gebel, John (Tara), Amy and Derek; much loved busia of Norah, Charlotte, Evelyn and Claire Margaret Gebel; sister of the late Marian (late Edward) Nowatka, Loretta (late John) Swiat, Raymond (late Victoria), John (late Irene) and Thaddeus (late Florence) Barczak; beloved sister-in-law of Dorothy (late Daniel) Kaczorowski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday at 9:15 AM and in St. John Gualbert's Church at 10 AM. Family present Tuesday 3-8 PM. Mrs. Kaczorowski was a member of the Schiller Park Seniors, a recipient of the St. Joseph's Workers Award and was active at St. John Gualbert's Parish.