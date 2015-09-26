TESTA, Josephine B. (Battaglia)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 18, 2015, beloved wife of the late Ernest C. Testa; devoted mother of Edward Testa, Martha (Sam) Sortisio, Mary Ann (Joe) Parisi, Jo Ann (Robert) Cornejo, John Testa and Joseph; adored grandmother of Steve, Tim and Christina; cherished daughter of the late Louis and Anna Battaglia; dear sister of the late Russell, Leonard and Joseph; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was held. On-line condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.