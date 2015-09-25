High School Extra (Sept. 26): Amherst field hockey rolls on; Maryvale’s Murray sets record

Tigers roll again

It was business as usual for the Amherst field hockey team on Friday. The Tigers recorded another win, beating Williamsville North by 3-0.

That improved Amherst’s record for the season to 7-1, and moved their record in the past two-plus years to a remarkable 44-1-1.

“We’re staying focused on each game,” coach Laurie LeGoff said. “The kids have put forth a great team effort and played very well. They do the little things.”

Against the Spartans, Molly Minigell picked up a goal and an assist to lead the way.

“Molly has been getting stronger and stronger each game,” LeGoff said. “She has stepped up her play and generated offense with off-the-ball movement and cuts. She’s been one of our most consistent players. She’s worked very hard, and it’s great to see her get the goal.”

Amherst jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and scored early in the second half to prevent any thoughts of a comeback. Kate Scaduto had six saves for the shutout in a strong defensive effort.

“The girls executed well against a very strong opponent,” LeGoff said. “It was nice to see the balance in our play. In turn, we also were able to generate a fair amount of attack.”

Elsewhere in field hockey, Williamsville East beat Clarence, 2-1, in a game that went to a shootout. Leah Rogers scored the game-clinching goal in the shootout for the Flames, who improved to 5-3 this season.

Murray sets record

Karli Murray broke the school record for girls soccer for career assists during Maryvale’s 3-1 win over Starpoint in a nonleague game.

Murray set up Lexi Aquilino with a pass that led to a goal in the second half. It came at the 9-minute mark.

Murray also scored a goal in the win, which raised the Flyers’ record to 5-4.

Elsewhere in girls soccer, Williamsville South, ranked third among large schools earlier in the week, didn’t do anything to disturb that rating. The Billies downed Hamburg, 3-1. Jamie Boyar scored two goals for South, while Nichole Gruber tallied a goal and an assist.

McCaeley O’Rourke had a hat trick as Nichols blanked Immaculata, 7-0.

Sparks’ offense ignites

In boys soccer, South Park had an impressive one-two combination in a 7-0 win over da Vinci. Osamah Al-Araqi scored three goals for the Sparks, while Alzabair Gobah added a pair.

In other D’Youville Cup play, I-Prep’s Ahmed Hassoon had a pair of goals in a relatively easy 4-1 win over McKinley. Pa Lu and Abdullahi Hussein were the other goal scorers for I-Prep.

Billies ramp it up

You’d expect the two teams that were tied for third in the boys volleyball rankings to stage a tight, tense match. West Seneca West and Orchard Park supplied one, as the Indians won in five games. The score of the fifth game was 25-23. Ian Barker led WSE with 15 kills, while Jake Siwy had 42 assists.

Elsewhere, it took the Williamsville South team a little time to get into high gear. But once the Billies did so, they were unstoppable. Williamsville South lost the first two games of its match with West Seneca East. Then the Billies won the next three games to take the match. The scores were 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10. Joe Zanelotti had 21 kills for the Billies, while Shawn Barbalato provided 15 kills and eight blocks.

Top tournaments slated

Fall Saturdays are a good time for a cross country meet, and one of the annual highlights of the season will be held on this particular Saturday. The East Aurora Invitational will start at 9 a.m. The Blue Devils are the top-ranked small school in the boys and girls divisions. Meanwhile, the WNY Officials Cross Country Invitational begins at 10 a.m. at Akron Falls Park in Akron.

The Eden girls take a turn at hosting a volleyball tournament on Saturday. It comes two weeks after the boys event; this one also will be in West Seneca.