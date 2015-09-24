Erie County improves its fiscal stress score for second year in a row

Erie County’s fiscal stress score for 2014, which measures county government’s economic health, improved for the second year in a row, according to an annual analysis just released by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.

Erie County’s score was 31.7 percent, down from 38.3 percent last year and 48.3 percent in 2012. DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System, which considers cash reserves, operating deficits and debt, rates counties with scores of more than 65 percent to be in “significant stress.” Those between 55 and 64.9 percent are in “moderate stress,” while those between 45 and 54.9 percent are considered susceptible to stress. Those under 45 percent earn a “no designation” rating.

“While many counties across the state have been classified as being susceptible to, or are in significant or even moderate fiscal stress,” County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “I am pleased the state comptroller has recognized that Erie County is not susceptible to fiscal stress and has identified our ability to show annual surpluses and no operating deficit.”