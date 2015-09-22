BLUHM, Melvin W., Jr.

BLUHM - Melvin W., Jr. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest, September 21, 2015, devoted father of Russell (Julie) Bluhm, Stephanie (Michael) Cox, Richard (Robyn) Brydalski and Jamielynn Brydalski; cherished grandfather of Morgan, Dylan, Oliver, Connor, Grayson, Eleanora and Lilyana; loving son of Melvin Sr. and Eugenia (nee Pyszczynski) Bluhm; dear brother of Mary Ann (Frederick) Bozek and Christine Ryngwalski; Godfather of Nicholas Bozek and nephew Timothy Bozek; will be especially missed by his loving and loyal pet Buster, who never left his side; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com