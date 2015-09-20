Judith and William Springborn

Mr. and Mrs. William C. Springborn of the Town of Tonawanda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Red Osier Restaurant in Stafford. A private renewal of vows and Mass at the home of Monsignor Francis G. Weldgen was held with the couple’s children and grandchildren. Mr. Springborn and the former Judith Deer were married June 19, 1965, in Blessed Sacrament Church, Town of Tonawanda. He is a retired materials manager for Dynabrade Inc. in Clarence. She is a retired operator for AT&T in Amherst. They have six children and eight grandchildren.