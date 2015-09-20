1. Bocce Club Pizza, 4174 Bailey Ave., Amherst. 833-1344. Well-done pepperoni. ... My childhood ideal of pizza, so much mozzarella that the pizza crust itself could not contain it, creating salty lava flows to be picked off by whoever got to hold the pizza on their lap on the way home. Thick-cut pepperoni with occasional mammoth slabs from the end of the stick. Enough bread to use as a pillow for the inevitable post-gorging nap.
1. Bocce Club Pizza, 4174 Bailey Ave., Amherst. 833-1344. Well-done pepperoni. Our relationship was cemented by exhilarating Saturdays when I could tag along on the drive to Bailey Avenue. When I was old enough, I joined the line of people waiting their turn for takeout under the radiator powered by oven exhaust, grabbing the proffered plates and napkins tight lest they blow across the parking lot.
1. Bocce Club Pizza, 4174 Bailey Ave., Amherst. 833-1344. Well-done pepperoni. ... Despite experiencing inconsistencies there in recent years, Bocce's remains heartland dining of the first order.
2. Bob & John's La Hacienda, 1545 Hertel Ave., 836-5411. Blue pizza.
2. Bob & John's La Hacienda, 1545 Hertel Ave., 836-5411. Blue pizza. ... Other customers apparently add toppings to reach their blue nirvana, but not me. I'm already there.
2. Bob & John's La Hacienda, 1545 Hertel Ave., 836-5411. Blue pizza. ... A favorite part of the childhood pizza-and-wing combo nights was dunking the crusts of the pizza into whatever blue cheese dressing remained in the plastic cup. This would continue until the blue cheese dressing was gone.
2. Bob & John's La Hacienda, 1545 Hertel Ave., 836-5411. Blue pizza. ... When you're competing against four other kids for leftovers, this was always too soon. Which is all preface to the fact that, as an adult, when my teeth first sank into a slice of blue pizza at Bob & John's, my eyes lit up, my taste buds groaned, and a tiny slice of stored-up childhood resentment disappeared in a wisp of greasy smoke.
3. Brick Oven Bistro, 910 Abbott Road, 844-8496. Beef on weck pizza. ... Crossover pizzas are so often a sour disappointment, a clown-shoes mess of incompatible ingredients huddled together in a culinary shotgun wedding because some pizza slinger thought marketing was more important than cooking. Not this one.
3. Brick Oven Bistro, 910 Abbott Road, 844-8496. Beef on weck pizza. ... The beef on weck version of the Brick Oven Bistro's pizza lineup made me realize it's been too long since I had a good beef on weck.
3. Brick Oven Bistro, 910 Abbott Road, 844-8496. Beef on weck pizza. ... The roast beef was tender, the Swiss cheese added depth, the crust was crunchy-chewy and adequately bronzed, and the horseradish aioli was applied with restraint under a dusting of chives.
4. DG Bread, 840 19th St., rear, Niagara Falls. 282-2606. Trusello-style square. ... The first time I heard of Trusello pizza, it was a subject of persistent low-level mourning among hungry Niagara Falls residents of my acquaintance. The fact that its slices were rustic Sicilian style, rectangular, no mozzarella, dressed only with tomato, oil, spices and grated pecorino Romano cheese, was only part of their charm.
4. DG Bread, 840 19th St., rear, Niagara Falls. 282-2606. Trusello-style square. ... In 2013, when Gail Zacher opened her bakery in the former Trusello's building, using the same pans, I got it.
5. Elm Street Bakery, 72 Elm St., East Aurora. 652-4720. Brussels sprouts and pancetta.
5. Elm Street Bakery, 72 Elm St., East Aurora. 652-4720. Brussels sprouts and pancetta. ... The most delicious pizza I know of in Western New York. Two-day fermented dough gives the crust flavor and crackle. Garlic cream is the base, topped with milky housemade ricotta, porky nuggets of house-cured pancetta and shredded Brussels sprouts that caramelize in the intense 750-degree heat of the wood-burning oven.
5. Elm Street Bakery, 72 Elm St., East Aurora. 652-4720. Brussels sprouts and pancetta. ... Shards of oil-packed Calabrian chiles cut through the richness. A bit of char brings a sense of urgency to each bite. The drawback is you must eat it at its source. Ten minutes out of the oven and it's not quite as gorgeous, a faded beauty.
5. Elm Street Bakery, 72 Elm St., East Aurora. 652-4720. Brussels sprouts and pancetta. ... Starting last week, it's available at noon, Tuesday through Saturday.
6. Leonardi's Pizzeria, 614 Grover Cleveland Highway, Amherst. 835-8700. White pizza. ... As an adult, I coincidentally bought a house quite near Bocce's, but even closer was Leonardi's, which I gambled on after driving by a million times.
6. Leonardi's Pizzeria, 614 Grover Cleveland Highway, Amherst. 835-8700. White pizza. ... The pepperoni never thrilled me, but the white pizza was beguiling in its own way. Made without a foundation layer of tomato sauce, it's satisfying in a different way, and reheats much better, since it's less wet.
6. Leonardi's Pizzeria, 614 Grover Cleveland Highway, Amherst. 835-8700. White pizza. ... The dough gets an application of creamy sauce, redolent of Romano cheese and garlic, before getting a shredded mozzarella quilt laced with thin-sliced onion and tomato.
7. Ristorante Lombardo, 1198 Hertel Ave., 873-4291. "Uovo in purgatorio."
7. Ristorante Lombardo, 1198 Hertel Ave., 873-4291. "Uovo in purgatorio." ... One of the best Italian restaurants in Buffalo sells takeout pizza at $9 a shot. These are thinly stretched, dainty-crusted gems suitable for one or two, not Buffalo-style pizzas-by-the-pound with enough carbs for the whole village.
7. Ristorante Lombardo, 1198 Hertel Ave., 873-4291. "Uovo in purgatorio." ... What they lack in heft they provide in flavor, especially the "Eggs in purgatory." This pie is powered with an arrabbiata sauce with chunks of housemade cured pancetta, banana peppers and chunky onions. Then it's topped with a couple of Oles Farm eggs, and a handful of pecorino Romano and Parmigiano cheese, no mozzarella.
7. Ristorante Lombardo, 1198 Hertel Ave., 873-4291. "Uovo in purgatorio." ... It's a spicy, porky polka with oozy egg on a crackerlike crust.
8. Pizza Amore, 2024 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. 775-5975. Prosciutto with arugula.
8. Pizza Amore, 2024 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. 775-5975. Prosciutto with arugula. ... Known more for its mobile wood-fired pizza trailer, Pizza Amore serves up blistery-crusted pies that bridge the gap between wood-fired pizza ideals and Buffalo-standard topping payloads.
8. Pizza Amore, 2024 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. 775-5975. Prosciutto with arugula. ... It's worth taking the bridge to Grand Island for a shot at the prosciutto and arugula. It's a tomato-sauced pie that gets rather more mozzarella and prosciutto than your cardiologist would recommend. Then after it's bubbly brown it gets handfuls of arugula, and a drizzle of 18-year-old balsamic vinegar.
8. Pizza Amore, 2024 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. 775-5975. Prosciutto with arugula. ... Technically, that's a salad.
9. Trattoria Aroma, three locations, Buffalo, Williamsville, East Amherst. Quattro stagioni pizza.
9. Trattoria Aroma, three locations, Buffalo, Williamsville, East Amherst. Quattro stagioni pizza. ... I didn't realize Trattoria Aroma's pizza had gotten its hooks into me until I was almost done with my second slice. Even though I had more food on the table, and more dishes yet to come, I was intent on eating the crust, a crunchy-chewy rim burnished bronze with darker spots. Why do I want to eat the crust?
9. Trattoria Aroma, three locations, Buffalo, Williamsville, East Amherst. Quattro stagioni pizza. ... Maybe it was better flour, or maybe its bakers have more talented hands, but it starts with the dough.
9. Trattoria Aroma, three locations, Buffalo, Williamsville, East Amherst. Quattro stagioni pizza. ... Add the quattro stagioni toppings - artichoke hearts that actually taste like artichokes instead of a can, fruity, better-than-average olives, meaty mushrooms, Parma prosciutto and mozzarella and a free-range egg - and enjoy the ride.
10. Wegmans, Alberta Drive and other locations. Bacon pizza.
10. Wegmans, Alberta Drive and other locations. Bacon pizza. ... I'll admit it: I eat more Wegmans pizza than any other kind. The bread is decent, crisped and caramelized enough in their oven to satisfy.
10. Wegmans, Alberta Drive and other locations. Bacon pizza. ... The bacon ($12) is the default because it is the most reliable kid satisfier, and because I like bacon. But there's no shame in the plain cheese, either, a 20-inch pizza for $10.
10. Wegmans, Alberta Drive and other locations. Bacon pizza. ... That's survival pizza. Every family needs a survival pizza.
