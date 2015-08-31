Letter: Elmwood Village is being compromised by development

Elmwood Village is being compromised by development

Anybody can put up a big, unattractive box and ruin a neighborhood. But what if the people in charge did not allow projects to be built unless they conformed to the surrounding scale and structures?

By okaying the Karl Frizlen apartments on Elmwood (next to the Globe and across from Spot Coffee) Buffalo’s decision makers are contributing the demise of the Elmwood Village’s quaint ambience and charm, the roots of which have always been the combination of small, one-of-a-kind businesses mixed in with century-old residences.

Accelerating this demise will be the four-story complex at the corner of Elmwood and Delavan, and Chason Affinity’s attempt to cram a six-story hotel/condo/retail complex at the corner of Forest and Elmwood.

The people in charge could reject projects that are not complimentary to the surrounding architecture and scale of the neighborhood. Instead, it seems the Common Council, zoning board and courts have a tendency to pander to the moneyed interests whose projects – with their hefty taxpayer subsidies – drive up rents and thus drive out small businesses and average income renters.

If only we had a set of standards that would prevent such neighborhood destruction from occurring. Oh, wait. We do. The hard-won Elmwood Village Design Standards. Now let us enforce them and stop with the revisions/exemptions/exceptions to get around them.

Sandra Girard

Jim Runfola

Susan Davis

Buffalo