Autistic man gets break in child porn case

LOCKPORT – A man who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum was allowed to reduce his guilty plea in a child pornography case from a felony to a misdemeanor Monday, but he still will have to register as a sex offender.

Anthony Agugliaro, 27, of Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn, had admitted last December to attempted promotion of a sexual performance by a child, for downloading a photo from the Internet onto his personal computer in November 2013. It showed a girl under age 10 engaged in sexual activity.

Since the plea to a felony that could have sent Agugliaro to prison for as long as four years, defense attorney Joel A. Daniels was joined on the case by Mark J. Mahoney. According to Deputy District Attorney Holly E. Sloma, Mahoney persuaded the prosecution to reduce the charge to attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child.

The maximum sentence for that is a year in local jail, but Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he will place Agugliaro on interim probation Oct. 27, pending a final sentencing decision. The judge told Sloma, “Thank you for your understanding and compassion in allowing this.”