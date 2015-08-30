Roland Swanson: Respect is key to lifting roadblocks

It was nearly seven decades ago that Ralph Tuttle and I took a quick break from our World War II construction duties on Los Negroes Island in the Admiralty chain just north of New Guinea.

Despite an occasional shot fired by the few remaining Japanese, we decided to investigate a rain forest path located just yards from the azure-blue waters of the lagoon. That’s when we saw it, a freshly dug American graveyard, set on a small rise and dotted with some 100 white crosses.

I came to a stammering halt as I spotted a neatly lettered white cross with the name of Van Dyke Underwood, a neighborhood friend who had been a year ahead of me at Jamestown High School.

My stomach fell and my jaw dropped. It was indeed my Van Dyke, I later confirmed, who was killed March 2, 1944, on Los Negroes as he worked desperately to fix his jammed .50-caliber machine gun.

As a 19-year-old fresh-faced Seabee, away from home for the first time, I staggered to comprehend how Van Dyke – or Junior as he was called – died and how I happened to come across his grave on this rather desolate island located some 9,000 miles from home.

I have learned a lot in the intervening years. And when asked what I learned from my wartime experience, I note that I learned the importance of respect.

It is self-respect and respect for other people, especially respect for their ideas and desires, that is the key to lasting peace – both internal peace and peace between individuals and nations. That’s the same message I delivered during my remarks two decades ago at a memorial service on Okinawa. The loss of a son to a Japanese mother equals in my mind the loss suffered by Junior’s mother and hundreds of thousands of other mothers worldwide in World War II.

I was fortunate to have grown up in the friendly but rough-and-tumble neighborhood of 18th Street in Jamestown. That section of town in the 1930s was filled with a hodgepodge of Swedes, blacks, Irish and others. We quickly learned to adapt and get along together.

And later, while still in school, I worked in my father’s Haymarket Café, a bar-restaurant located in Jamestown’s busy Brooklyn Square. It was there that I earned my “Ph.D. in Streetology,” as one friend quipped. I served up beer and other drinks as a teenager (such things were possible back then) to a wide variety of working men who stopped by for lunch and a drink before heading back to complete their shifts in stuffy and dimly lit factories that dotted the banks of the Chadakoin River.

When I served drinks there I learned you can’t be persuasive if you are abrasive. I listened to people and their concerns. I learned how to gently encourage a worker off the stool and back to the shop, or how to get him headed back to the family in the evening.

The ability to listen – truly listen – and to show respect served me well after the war. I returned home, married, raised a family and enjoyed a good life as salesman. Listening and respect for occasional customer complaints paid handsome dividends because problems were resolved before they escalated.

Many of today’s domestic and international difficulties could be resolved, I believe, if mutual respect for others’ opinions and beliefs were added to the mix, much like we did years ago back on 18th Street.