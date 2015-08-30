Band reunites to play album inspired by artists

In the middle of an impossibly blue lake at Algonquin Provincial Park in northern Ontario, a simple stone memorial on a tiny island marks the place where the great Canadian painter Tom Thomson died in 1917.

“Sometimes when I’m out here, I’ll see a tree and go, ‘Yes, that’s it,’ ” said Gordon Baker, an Algonquin guide for 20 years, to a visitor from Western New York. “Tom Thomson painted that.”

Algonquin, a four-and-a-half-hour drive north of Buffalo, is a wilderness preserve as big as the Netherlands. Many Buffalonians come to the park to canoe its hundreds of miles of lakes and rivers, see moose, bear, wolves and loons, or just to be in the midst of a quintessentially northern landscape.

But Algonquin is also the setting for the iconic paintings of Thompson and the Canadian artists known as the Group of Seven. In a sense, it is where the very idea of Canadian-ness was born.

And Buffalo played a very important role in the birth of that idea.

Algonquin Provincial Park was established on logging lands in 1893. Like Adirondack State Park in New York at about the same time, it attracted city- and town-dwellers who wanted to experience nature in the woodlands. Some settled in at lakeside cottages.

Around 1912, a young commercial artist and outdoorsman named Tom Thomson arrived, and fell in love with the park. He set his easel out amid the rocks, trees and waterways, and made paintings that were vibrant and alive with color. No one had depicted the Canadian landscape that way before. But he remained obscure, happy to sell any of his works for a few dollars.

Meanwhile, two of Thomson’s friends, the Toronto painters J.E.H. McDonald and Lawren Harris, visited the Albright Art Gallery in Buffalo (today the Albright-Knox) to see a 1913 exhibition of Scandinavian artists. They were impressed by the depictions of the northern wilds they saw.

“We felt, ‘This is what we want to do with Canada,’” MacDonald later wrote of their revelatory visit to Buffalo.

Harris, McDonald and other artists now realized that Thomson was already painting the vast Canadian landscape in a way that the Scandinavian artists were – an approach radically different from the tame, pastoral English countryside painting then in vogue. They came up to Algonquin to paint alongside Thomson.

“They were the first to paint the landscape the way Canadians imagine their own wilderness,” said Roy MacGregor, the prominent Canadian author who has written two books on Thomson.

In 1917, Thomson died under mysterious circumstances, his body found floating in Canoe Lake, just off the tiny island where his stone marker stands today. An autopsy revealed that Thomson had not drowned; rather, the cause of death was a blow to the head.

The crime, if it was one, has never been solved. For many years suspicion centered on Martin Blecher, a Buffalonian who had a cottage on Canoe Lake. His father owned a large furniture store just off Genesee Street on the German East Side. (Blecher has since moved down the list of potential suspects.)

Harris, MacDonald and the other painters continued in the aftermath of Thomson’s death, formally banding together in 1919 as the Group of Seven.

The Group’s shimmering images of forests and villages – not dissimilar from those made by the great Buffalo watercolorist Charles Burchfield – were initially slammed by art critics as too wild and filled with color. But soon, Thomson and the Group of Seven were recognized for creating something beautiful and distinct from British art – the first stirrings of what could be called a Canadian aesthetic.

“Just as we were starting to think we were a real country rather than just a colony, we were getting our own art too,” MacGregor said.

Almost a century later, the painters’ influence is still felt.

“As time goes on, the Group of Seven’s place in the Canadian consciousness keep growing,” said Dave Bidini, a member of the Rheostatics, a popular Canadian band of the 1990s and 2000s. In 1995, the National Gallery of Canada commissioned the band to write and perform “Music Inspired by the Group of Seven.” The album became a nationwide hit.

The Rheostatics are reuniting to perform the album again Sept. 4-6 in three sold-out performances at the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Frank Gehry-designed museum in Toronto. The concerts coincide with the AGO’s exhibition of Thomson’s two most famous paintings, “The Jack Pine” and “The West Wind.”

At the park itself, the painters’ influence is a constant presence. The exterior of the Algonquin Outfitters store at Oxtongue Lake, where Baker works as a canoe guide, is adorned by a giant version of Thomson’s “Northern River.” At the Killarney Lodge, a rustic but luxurious resort on the Lake of Two Rivers, owner Poppy Miglin was thrilled to learn last year that the Group of Seven artist A.J. Casson painted two scenes from the lodge’s small beach in the 1940s.

Outside the park at the quaint resort town of Huntsville, 33 large versions of paintings by Thomson and the Group of Seven decorate exterior walls in the downtown area. And on the road back to Buffalo, visitors can stop at the McMichael Collection of Canadian Art just outside Toronto. There they’ll see more than 100 works by Thomson and the Group of Seven, as well as Thomson’s shack and the graves of six Group painters.

“These artists painted the defining images of a country,” said Andrew Hunter, the AGO’s curator of Canadian art. He noted that they were inspired by the exhibition at the Albright.

“Yes, it’s interesting,” MacGregor said. “The Group of Seven, which celebrates the Canadian wilderness, came out of an exhibition in Buffalo.”