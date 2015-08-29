Here and elsewhere, criminal allegations sometimes end in civil settlements, rather than trials

In July 2003, a 20-year-old woman went to police and said that one of America’s brightest sports stars – Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers – raped her in a hotel room in Edwards, Colo. A couple of days later, police charged Bryant with rape.

Fourteen months later, the criminal charge against Bryant was dismissed, after the woman told prosecutors she had changed her mind and would no longer testify against Bryant.

And seven months after that, the woman and Bryant agreed to a confidential out-of-court settlement of a civil lawsuit she filed against him. The amount of money paid to settle the suit was not disclosed. Lawyers for both sides issued a brief statement saying the matter had been resolved “to the satisfaction of both parties.”

Could some kind of civil settlement agreement be in the works in the case of Patrick Kane, the National Hockey League star who was accused by a local woman of raping her in Kane’s Town of Hamburg home Aug. 2?

Similar confidential settlements have been reached in far less publicized cases in Western New York, not only cases involving allegations of sexual assault. These settlements are most often reached before criminal charges are ever filed, according to legal experts.

Angola businesswoman Gabriele Ballowe and her insurers last week reached a confidential settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by survivors of Barry T. Moss of Evans, killed in a hit-and-run incident. The amount of money that Ballowe and her insurers agreed to pay Moss’ family was not disclosed. Ballowe has not been charged criminally in the case, even though Evans Police and the state Department of Motor Vehicles have named her as the driver of the car that struck and fatally injured Moss.

Thomas Eoannou – who also represents the alleged victim of Patrick Kane – is one of Ballowe’s attorneys. He declined to comment on the settlement but said that, in his view, Ballowe committed no crime.

Others noted that civil settlements have occurred during the course of criminal investigations.

“It does not happen often, but it does happen,” said Frank J. Clark, a career prosecutor, who served 12 years as Erie County district attorney before retiring in 2009. “As a matter of law, you cannot pay somebody money to stop them from testifying. That’s bribing a witness. But at the same time, two parties can reach a civil settlement. And sometimes, after that, the person who made the criminal allegation suddenly decides that he or she will no longer cooperate in the prosecution.

“It is a very murky area of the law, and it makes things very delicate and difficult for a prosecutor. No prosecutor wants to force a rape victim to get on the stand and testify against her will.”

So far, despite speculation about a possible settlement on several sports websites, there has been no comment on the possibility from Kane’s attorney, Paul J. Cambria Jr., or the alleged victim’s attorney, Eoannou.

No criminal charges have been filed against Kane, 26, a South Buffalo native who is one of the biggest stars in professional hockey.

Police and the DA’s office continue to investigate the young woman’s allegations that Kane raped her after they met in downtown Buffalo bar and went to his home in Hamburg.

The woman who accused Kane could initiate a lawsuit accusing Kane of harming her, even if Kane is never criminally charged in the case, according to four legal experts interviewed by The Buffalo News. Under New York State law, the woman has until Aug. 2, 2016 – one year after the alleged incident – to file a lawsuit.

If Kane and the woman agreed, they could reach a settlement, these experts said, and a confidentiality agreement could keep the terms of the settlement from ever being revealed.

A settlement would be of interest to a prosecutor, but no official connection can be made between the civil lawsuit and a criminal case involving the same parties, Clark said.

“Any civil agreement between a victim and a perpetrator is not binding on the prosecutor in any way,” Clark said. “The civil case and the criminal case are entirely separate matters.”

Regardless of a settlement in a civil action, the prosecutor must look at the criminal case on its own merits and decide whether to continue pressing the criminal case, Clark said.

Buffalo attorney Robert N. Convissar agreed. He is a former prosecutor who now serves as chief defender of the Erie County Assigned Counsel Program. He is also a former president of the Erie County Bar Association.

State penal laws prohibit payments to a victim to stop her or him from cooperating in a criminal investigation, Convissar said.

“If you didn’t have this prohibition, then rich people could buy themselves out of trouble,” Convissar said.

Reading from state penal law, he said it is a felony crime to “solicit, confer or accept money to refrain from initiating a prosecution for a crime.”

“You can’t solicit, offer or accept money,” Convissar said. “Therefore, it is unethical for lawyers to counsel such an act or to threaten the filing of charges in an effort to obtain money. You really can’t buy yourself out of a criminal charge because the district attorney can never be party to such an agreement.”

But that is where things get murky, according to Clark.

While no crime victim or alleged victim can legally accept money to stop cooperating in a criminal case, some victims do stop cooperating after accepting a civil settlement.

“As a prosecutor, you can compel a victim to testify before the grand jury, but she may waffle, she may change her testimony. She may say, ‘I’ve had a change of heart, I don’t want to go through the ordeal of a trial,’ ” Clark said. “It is difficult to prosecute a rape case without the cooperation of the victim. Should you keep pressing forward with the case? These are exceedingly difficult judgments for a prosecutor to make. You cannot make general statements about it. The facts of every case are different.”

One prominent Buffalo defense lawyer said he has orchestrated several out-of-court civil settlements in cases that involved criminal allegations against his clients.

“It has to be done very carefully,” said the attorney, who insisted on speaking anonymously because he was concerned about the privacy of his clients. “You cannot go to the complainant and say, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars to drop the case.’ In the old days, you could do that.”

The best time to make such an arrangement is before criminal charges are filed, this attorney said.

“If you do reach a settlement agreement … most prosecutors would consider the views of the victim and the victim’s family before deciding whether to proceed criminally.”

Florina Altshiler, a Buffalo attorney who worked for three years as a sex crimes prosecutor in Alaska, said there is another issue to consider if a rape victim reaches a civil settlement agreement with her attacker or alleged attacker.

“If you do make a settlement, and the case still proceeds to criminal trial, the settlement can come in as evidence to attack the credibility of the victim on the witness stand,” Altshiler said. “A skilled defense attorney can ask, ‘Oh, so you settled with my client for $1.2 million? So you have 1.2 million reasons to lie?’ ”

