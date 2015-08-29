PARKS, Chandra

PARKS - Chandra August 23, 2015, the loving mother of Mario and Tramell McGee; beloved daughter of Helen Johnson Parks and the late Baby Ruth Garrett; sister of Helen Parks, Pearl Ferguson, Rochelle Williams, William Garrett and Barrett Garrett; stepdaughter of Edward Bailey; also survived by nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday at 11 AM at Praise Tabernacle, 704 William St., where funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.