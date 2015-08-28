SISTER ROSEMARIE STUHLER, OSF,

SISTER ROSEMARIE - STUHLER, OSF Born in Buffalo, NY on September 9, 1922; died on August 26, 2015 at the Stella Niagara Health Center, Stella Niagara, NY. Baptized Mildred E. Stuhler, she was the daughter of the late Frank D. and Rose Marie (Baumann) Stuhler. Sister Rosemarie entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1940 and was professed in 1942. She received her B.S. Degree in Education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College in Buffalo in 1954 and an M.A. Degree in Reading from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, WI in 1970. Sister Rosemarie began her teaching career at St. Michael School in Buffalo. She also taught at Stella Niagara Normal Elementary School in Buffalo and St. Peter School in Lewiston, NY. She was a teacher and principal at Stella Niagara Elementary School, Stella Niagara, as well as St. Lawrence School in Buffalo and St. Mary School in New Monmouth, NJ. She worked in the school office at Our Lady of Pompeii School in Lancaster, NY. Sister Rosemarie retired in 1996 and was in residence at St. Benedict Convent and Sacred Heart Academy Convent in Buffalo, until coming to the Stella Niagara Health Center in August 2009. Sister Rosemarie is survived by one sister Arlene M. Weiss and sisters-in-law Gladys Stuhler and Dolores Stuhler, many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Frank and Rose, she was predeceased by siblings and their spouses: Catherine R. Stuhler, Franklin G. Stuhler, Norman L. Stuhler, Dorothy T. and Ernest Austin, Edwin J. and Ceil Stuhler, Vincent D. Stuhler, Arthur R. and Marie Stuhler, Herbert J. Stuhler, Bertram C. Stuhler, Sister Agnes Marie Stuhler and Orville Weiss. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 29 at 10 AM in the Sisters' Chapel at Stella Niagara. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Rd., Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Interment in Stella Niagara Cemetery. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.