Aug. 28, 1960: Nickel Day at Crystal Beach isn't quite as cheap as it sounds

The excitement of 5-cent rides at Crystal Beach was almost too much to bear. You paid per ride at Crystal beach back then, and hearing that 24 rides cost only a nickel sounded like just about the most fabulous way anyone could think of to spend the last few days of summer.

That is, of course, until you read the small print — and realized your roll of nickels might not take you as far as you thought.

The best rides were still cheaper than usual — but only half-price. The Comet, the Giant Coaster, the Wild Mouse, Magic Carpet — those and the other more popular thrill-inducing rides were going to cost you more than just 5 cents.