A&E, LMN add to O.J. Simpson projects; Explaining McCartney ticket confusion

The upcoming 2015-16 television season will be loaded with retrospectives on the 20th anniversary of the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson.

The big entertainment product comes from writer-producer Ryan Murphy of “Glee” and “American Horror Story” fame.

Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson” reportedly is in production and the 10-episode is expected to air on cable’s FX some time in 2016. It is the first case in what is expected to be a true-crime anthology series from Murphy.

Cuba Gooding Jr. plays the football star acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. John Travolta has been cast as lawyer Robert Shapiro, Courtney Vance as lawyer Johnnie Cochran and David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian, a lawyer and friend of Simpson who also has famous daughters.

ESPN’s “30 for 30” series also is readying a lengthy Simpson documentary, though that hasn't been officially announced.

And on Thursday, A&E and LMN announced that it will carry Simpson projects dealing with his criminal and civil trials.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 LMN is premiering a two-hour program, “The Secret Tapes of the O.J. Case: The Untold Story.” A night later, at 9 p.m. Oct. 1, A&E will premiere the two-hour, “O.J. Speaks: The Hidden Tapes.”

According to a release, the two documentaries will include “shocking recordings and interviews, much of which have never been heard until now.”

The release added “for the first time in 20 years, an audio recording that O.J. secretly taped, prior to the infamous Bronco Chase, is heard.”

Good News: Joe Schlaerth, who was released as Channel 4 news director more than a year ago, has told his Facebook friends that he has landed as the news director at 14 WFIE in Evansville, Ind. That is the 103rd market in the country. Buffalo is No. 52.

Strange News Turns Out to Be Correct: It sounded very strange last weekend when new Channel 4 sportscaster Tom Martin suggested that quarterback EJ Manuel might start the Bills preseason game Saturday against Pittsburgh. He was the only one covering the Bills with that take, perhaps because he didn’t see much of Manuel’s problems in training camp. But give the guy credit. He turned out to be right.

Concert News: I had to laugh Thursday night when a commercial for the Paul McCartney concert ran on Channel 7 telling American Express cardholders they had until Sunday to buy presale tickets a few minutes AFTER Channel 7 ran a story that the Am Ex tickets were all gone.

There has been some misinformation about when the AmEx tickets were gone. Some people wrote on Facebook they were gone a few minutes after they will put up for sale. I understand why they thought that because I had given up around 10:15 a.m. when my request for tickets was rejected. However, a friend told me to keep requesting over and over by pressing "continue." With that advice, I was able to grab two seats shortly before noon.

