Three WNYers charged with trespass at Van Halen concert

BATAVIA – Three Western New York residents were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass at Tuesday’s performance by Van Halen at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies reported.

Deputies said Michael L. Mawk Jr., 22, and Codie J. Taylor, 21, both of Angola, were arrested after allegedly climbing over a fence and entering the conference venue. James H. Munt, 37, of North Tonawanda, is accused of re-entering the venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

The three were issued tickets to appear Sept. 17 in Darien Town Court.