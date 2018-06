OWENS, Courtney T.

OWENS - Courtney T. Departed this life August 20, 2015. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, 10 AM at Try Jesus Ministries, 190 Fillmore Ave. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home. www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com