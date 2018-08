The word unbelievable is used often — but the lineup at the first Buffalo Jazz Festival at Offerman Stadium is pretty close to unbelievable.

Fifty-five years ago this week, the old baseball park behind Freddie’s Doughnuts at Main and Michigan played host to Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Krupa and a half-dozen others.