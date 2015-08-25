Paul McCartney to play First Niagara Center on Oct. 22

Let the shrieking begin: Paul McCartney is coming to Buffalo. A concert featuring a Beatle and one of the most prolific and honored songwriters of the past century, is set for Oct. 22 in the First Niagara Center. It will be the first time McCartney will play in Western New York. The show is destined to become one of the most memorable concerts in Western New York in the rock ’n’ roll era.

“He is going to create a frenzy like we have never seen before in Buffalo,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said Tuesday morning during a news conference at (716) Food and Sport, which was decked out with a red carpet, English guards and Mini-Coopers flanking the entrance, and a British flag hanging inside.

McCartney has never played a show in Buffalo as either a member of the Beatles or as a solo artist. Several generations of his fans living in Western New York have had to travel to Toronto or New York in order to see and hear him in concert. They’ve also had to endure torturous rumors, including one in 2013 that had McCartney playing Ralph Wilson Stadium, in what turned out to be a social media hoax.

The Buffalo show is part of the latest installment of gig announcements in McCartney’s ongoing “Out There” tour. Launched in May of 2013, “Out There” is an unconventional tour that features sporadic dates announced in piecemeal fashion. It has included shows in Europe, Asia and South America, as well as North American cities including Boston, Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Albany, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The Buffalo concert is one of just five new North American dates for McCartney’s “Out There” tour. Other stops include Detroit, Columbus, State College, Pa., and Toronto’s Air Canada Centre – where he last played in 2010 – on Oct. 17.

Tickets for the First Niagara Center show go on sale 10 a.m. Monday at tickets.com, although American Express Card members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will range from $29.50 to $253.50.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Beatles fan who came to the news conference wearing “Beatle boots,” looked excited at the prospect of a Beatle coming to Buffalo.

“As county executive, I’m thrilled, and as someone who grew up listening to Beatles music and playing it, and singing it, this is a big event,” Poloncarz said.

McCartney became friends with John Lennon in the 1950s in Liverpool, England, and formed a band that would become the Beatles. With George Harrison and Ringo Starr, the band became a sensation, launching the phenomenon known as “Beatlemania” and releasing hit after hit in the 1960s, changing popular music forever. He and Lennon were credited as the writers of most of the band’s songs, from early efforts such as “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to such later classics as “A Day in the Life,” “Hey Jude,” and “Let It Be.”

When the Beatles broke up in 1970, McCartney launched a solo career and later formed the band Wings along with his late wife, Linda McCartney.

Still, the hits kept coming through the 1970s and 1980s, including “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Live and Let Die,” “Silly Love Songs,” and many others.

In 1997, McCartney became Sir Paul when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

Western New York audiences have been afforded the opportunity to catch McCartney shows in Toronto over the decades since his return to consistent live performance in 1989.

He performed in that city’s Skydome – now known as Rogers Centre – as part of that 1989 tour, and has returned there often ever since – those shows included a gig at the CNE in June of 1993, as well as shows at the Air Canada Centre in April of 2002, October of 2005, and twin engagements in August of 2010.

