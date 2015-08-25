Aug. 25, 1960: Van Miller calls first sports contest at 'War Memorial'

The Bills' first and second home games were played in the same stadium — the Rockpile — but that stadium changed names in between.

A pre-game ceremony 55 years ago last night officially renamed “Civic Stadium” as “War Memorial Stadium.”

Van Miller was behind the mic as the Bills and Oakland Raiders became the first team to play on the newly christened field. Both teams were only a few preseason contests into existence in the new American Football League.

As seen in the photo below, the Bills' uniforms during the team’s first two seasons are indistinguishable as Bills uniforms. They were blue and silver with jersey numbers, but had no Buffalo insignia on the helmets.

Van Miller died July 17, 2015, at age 87.