Aug. 24, 1960: The Rockpile becomes 'War Memorial Stadium'

It was 55 years ago tonight, as the brand-new Buffalo Bills played in their second-ever preseason game, that the athletic field known by most as "The Rockpile" was rededicated in “tribute to living veterans and the dead of all U.S. wars” as War Memorial Stadium. Previously, the Rockpile had officially been known as Civic Stadium.

A Congressional Medal of Honor winner from World War I was on hand to speak on behalf of all veterans.

Steve Cichon – Steve Cichon, news director at WECK Radio and publisher of BuffaloStories.com, tells the stories of Buffalo's past through The News' BN Chronicles. He is a local radio and TV veteran, historian and author of five books.
