CORCORAN, Stella Marie
CORCORAN - Stella Marie August 23, 2015, dear sister of the late Eugene P. Corcoran and the late Lt. Col. Laurence M. Corcoran. Family and friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (West Chapel), 1357 Hertel Ave. (near Colvin). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made to Holy Spirit Church. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
