Sister Mary Virginis Kozlowski, 102, musician, teacher

Sept. 11, 1912 – Aug. 21, 2015

Sister Mary Virginis, 102, a Felician Sister for 84 years, a teacher and musician, died Friday in Blessed Mary Angela Care Center, Buffalo. She was 102.

The former Sophie Kozlowski was born in Syracuse, where she was a member of Sacred Heart Parish. She entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary Province of the Felician Sisters in Buffalo on July 24, 1931, and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1939.

She graduated from the Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy, Buffalo, and earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College. She also held a piano teacher diploma from the Royal Conservatory of Music of Toronto, at the University of Toronto.

Initially, Sister Virginis served as an elementary school teacher for nine years in the Diocese of Syracuse, at St. Stanislaus Kotska School, Binghamton; St. Mary School, New York Mills; St. Stanislaus School, Utica; and Sacred Heart School, Syracuse. In 1941, she was missioned to Canada, where she taught the Slovak language, music and religious education classes while serving as organist. She ministered at parishes in Toronto and Hamilton and St. Catharines, Ont., for 17 years. She studied music at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

After returning to Buffalo in 1958, Sister Virginis resumed teaching at several elementary schools. She was music instructor at Sacred Heart High School, Syracuse, and at Bishop Colton High School, Buffalo. In 1964, Sister Virginis began music instruction at the Institute of Music in Buffalo for three years and then returned four years later to continue until the close of the institute in February 2008.

She was well respected as a music instructor, particularly organ and piano. Her students consistently excelled in judged performances and other competitions.

In addition to her involvement at the institute, Sister Virginis served as assistant organist at Villa Maria Convent beginning in 1975 and as main organist from 2004 until 2006. She also was a gifted seamstress and culinary artist.

Sister Virginis became a patient in Blessed Mary Angela Care Center on Aug. 3, 2010. She was a mobile patient who was able to participate and enjoy various activities until her recent loss of hearing and vision.

She was the last member of her immediate family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St.