Letter: Commercialism is driving Amphitheater’s destruction

Commercialism is driving Amphitheater’s destruction

What a comfort it is to know that crass commercialism is alive and well at the iconic center of American culture known as the Chautauqua Institution.

Such a pity that the historic Amphitheater, which served as a venue for the likes of Amelia Earhart, George Gershwin and nine U.S. presidents, including Ulysses Grant and Franklin Roosevelt, is no longer suitable for programming “ultra modern” entertainment “for the next 100 years” (as if we could know what that would be).

The fact that a resurrected Mick Jagger or Zombies on Broadway fans might not feel comfortable at the Amp must indeed bring chills to the spines of President Tom Becker and Board Chairman James Pardo.

John Bellman

Orchard Park