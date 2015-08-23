Bills camp Day 16: Outlook & Schedule

Three things to look for Sunday as the Bills hold their final night practice of training camp at St. John Fisher College.

1. The intensity to pick up. Saturday's practice, which players wore shorts for, had a walk-through feel to it. Bills coach Rex Ryan admitted afterward that he dialed it down following Thursday's preseason game. Being under the lights in front of a big crowd should get the competitive juices flowing, though.

2. More first-team reps for EJ? Quarterback EJ Manuel didn't get as many chances with the first team as Matt Cassel and Tyrod Taylor did Sunday, but he did get some. That's significant, because they were his first snaps with the starters since the team's Blue-White scrimmage way back on Aug. 8. If Manuel lines up again with the "ones" Sunday night, it would be the most telling sign yet that he's not eliminated from the starting quarterback competition.

3. Tony Steward at the "MIKE." The Bills' rookie linebacker from Clemson is going to start learning the middle linebacker position. The Bills lost their primary backup to Preston Brown at the position when Ty Powell tore an ACL last week, so the quicker Steward gets up to speed, the better his chances of making the 53-man roster.

Sunday's practice: 6 to 8 p.m. (ticket required for entry, all available have been distributed)

Monday: Off day

After Sunday's workout, there are is just one day remaining at St. John Fisher: Tuesday at 10 a.m.

If you are headed to camp: Directions, where to stay, frequently asked questions and more.

Camp information: Call the Buffalo Bills at (877) 228-4257.

