Volunteer tax helpers sought in Niagara County

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Niagara and Niagara County Financial Literacy Coalition are looking for volunteers to staff their free tax prep locations in Niagara County.

Volunteers would donate their time in February and March to prepare taxes for low- to moderate-income individuals and families as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Volunteers can work just a few hours per week and determine their own schedules. The agencies will provide free tax law training and e-file software training, and award volunteers a certification. Training begins in December.

The VITA program offers free tax prep to people in need.

To volunteer, call Noelle Carter, 771-3255 or e-mail noelle.carter@cccsbuffalo.org.

