South Union Chrysler Plymouth was at the corner of Union and Losson roads in Cheektowaga. Its main building has been replaced by a drug store, and across the streets, the space that was its lots are now McDonalds and Tim Hortons.

Twenty-five years ago, the Horizon, Sundance and Acclaim — Plymouth’s versions of the Dodge Omni, Shadow and Spirit — were all on that lot for under $10,000.