State grant to aid Chautauqua County expanding mental health services

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene Department will expand its system of care with a $4 million grant.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee. Several programs to help people with mental health diagnoses, including new programs for children, will benefit from the state grant – one of two made statewide, officials said.

An early intervention program for young people who have the beginning symptoms of psychoses will be implemented with some of the funding.

“Individuals who have early intervention can live a full and productive life,” said Patricia Brinkman, director of the department. “We are one of the earliest programs in the state.”

She added that even children in prekindergarten programs could receive services through the new program, adding that the new service is considered a pilot program and will be monitored for progress.

Brinkman also said her department will be partnering with a program called “Open Table,” a faith-based service.

“It really costs the government nothing,” she said.

“We are also going to be implementing trauma-informed work,” she said, adding that Jamestown Schools will assist in identifying children who have been exposed to crisis situations.

A panel discussion was held with school officials to plan for the program and determine the training needed.

She added that teachers use a scale on early-recognition issues.

“We screen for vision, hearing – why not mental illness?” Brinkman said.

“The ideal would be screening every child, every year,” said Brinkman, who added that family situations and social problems can change.

Brinkman said that getting school districts involved in student and family goals and blending in good health practices will be important to the program’s success.

Committee members, who approved a resolution to accept the grant, also approved a new lease so a home care coordinators program can expand. A 4,080-square-foot office on Fifth Street in Jamestown will be leased for $51,000 for the first year, with a 4 percent increase each succeeding year. Utilities, parking, cleaning and maintenance are included in the rental price.

County Legislator Ronald Lemon, R-Frewsburg, was concerned about the new leasing of space.

“It seems like we are becoming baby-sitters,” he said. “Does this have anything to do with the Affordable Care Act?”

Brinkman said because the problems of people considered high-risk are identified earlier, home care coordinators have been reducing the costs of Medicaid for clients.

Lemon also asked if the new space had to be in Jamestown.

“I would like to see us do more things in other areas and help them out,” he said.

Brinkman replied that there are more clients in the Jamestown area and some clients can walk to the office.