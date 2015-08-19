Silo City about to become Drive-In City

You don’t need to have a car to experience an Urban Drive-In, as a full day of free outdoor movies will be shown from noon to midnight Sept. 12 by Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Arts Center and Silo City.

The Urban Drive-In at Silo City will show five full-length movies, bookending Squeaky Wheels’ 12th Annual Animation Fest, which starts at 2 p.m. Short films produced by local filmmakers will be shown between the feature films, which start at noon with “Monty Python and The Holy Grail,” and, after the animation fest, resume with “Do The Right Thing” at 3 p.m., “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at 5:30 p.m., “Mad Max: Fury Road” at 7 p.m., and “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” at 9:30 p.m.

Movies will be shown on what is being described as “a gigantic LED movie screen,” provided by Indigo Productions, which will provide maximum screen brightness even during the day.

Outdoor activities and food from vendors will be offered. Those who attend may drive or park, but organizers said, “biking, walking or even kayaking would be highly suggested for maximum fun.”

Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, picnics, beverages, sunscreen and a light sweater for evening viewing, because, orhganizers said, “it does get windy at this location.”

Before the first movie, Explore Buffalo will offer a Silo City Ground Level Tour, which will start at 10 a.m. and offer a look at the scale of the historic grain elevators. Tickets for the tour are $15 for adults and $5 for students.

