Aug. 19, 1990: Bells puts Kelly Krunch bars on sale

Kelly Krunch, the milk chocolate candy crunch bar emblazoned with the likeness and autograph of Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, were on sale for 89 cents, while supplies last, at your neighborhood Bells.

A Bills Super Bowl berth was still a wish as this sale went on 25 years ago. The Bills had lost a playoff game to the Cleveland Browns to end the 1989 season. The 1990 season would end in Super Bowl XXV with a loss to the Giants.