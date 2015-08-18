Aug. 18, 1990: Kids of the late '80s desperately wanted these toys

Bo Jackson was one of America’s biggest pop culture stars as the '80s turned to the '90s. A professional athlete playing both baseball and football, he was a pitchman for Nike and dozens of other products — like the electronic handheld games featured here.

The popularity of such games was waning with the introduction of Nintendo’s Gameboy in 1989.

Although this ad is from 25 years ago, all three Toys R Us locations listed are still open for business — but it’s probably a good bet that the store on the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Drive no longer refers to itself as “in front of Super Duper.”