Live from the second round of the Porter Cup

Skurski's Round One story on leader Scott Harvey

Skurski's Porter Cup notebook

Here is Skurski's previous look at some of the names to watch in the elite amateur golfing event.

An excerpt from today's story:

LEWISTON – Scott Harvey got to the tee on the par-4 17th hole at Niagara Falls Country Club on Wednesday with his usual plan.

“Make a five,” Harvey joked.

That’s how difficult No. 17 – with out of bounds looming on both sides of the fairway – can be.

Harvey, though, did much better than that during the first round of the Porter Cup. His 7-iron from 175 yards out found the bottom of the cup for an eagle, the highlight of a 6-under round of 64 that gives him a one-shot lead after 18 holes.

“You can’t see it from the fairway. You can see the top of the flagstick, but that’s it,” Harvey said. “I knew I hit a decent shot. I definitely didn’t think it was in. … Generally with that hole, I just plan on making a five, it’s such a hard hole. I make five way more than I make four, so to make a two, that’s crazy.”

Harvey followed up his eagle with a long birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole.

“Today could have been even par just as easily as it was a 64,” he said. “I had a couple bad bounces here and there, but I had some really good things happen right there at the end.”

